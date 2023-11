Britton announced his retirement from baseball Monday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Arm injuries limited Britton in the last few years of his career, but he had a seven-year stretch as one of the best relievers in baseball, posting a 1.84 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 347:133 K:BB over 367.1 innings from 2014-20. The southpaw saved 153 games over that stretch, made two All-Star teams and finished fourth in the American League Cy Young voting in 2016.