Yasmani Grandal: Declines option

Grandal declined his $16 million dollar option in his contract for 2020 and will become a free agent, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The move was largely expected, as Grandal took a gamble by signing a short-term deal with the Brewers this past offseason rather than accepting a long-term contract. The 30-year-old had a career-high 28 home runs with an .848 OPS that was his highest mark since his first season in the majors. Given his output in 2019, Grandal should get a large contract this offseason and play a major role in a team's offense.