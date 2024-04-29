Grandal (foot) has made six appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis during his rehab assignment, going 5-for-21 with one home run, two walks, two runs and six RBI.

Perhaps more important than his statistical production is the fact that Grandal has made five of his six starts behind the plate, a sign that he's feeling healthy after he was shut down in the spring due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, general manager Ben Cherington noted that Grandal's upcoming return will force the Pirates to make a tough roster decision, as one of Henry Davis and Joey Bart will lose out on a spot. Given that Bart is out of options and has been performing better of the two backstops, Davis seems like the more logical choice to get demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Grandal, even though Davis is seen as the Pirates' long-term answer behind the dish.