Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Questionable Thursday

Beasley (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Beasley was a scratch in Tuesday's contest after coming down with the bug. The 2016 first-round selection will likely be a game-time call Thursday. Regardless if Beasley is made available or not, Gary Harris and Torrey Craig will presumably continue to headline the shooting-guard position for the Nuggets on Thursday.