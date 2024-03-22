Beasley supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and six rebounds over 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 win over the Nets.

Beasley has been playing well in recent weeks, and the veteran has now scored in double digits in five of his last six outings while draining two or more threes in each of those six appearances. Beasley is averaging 13.5 points per game in that stretch, and while his upside on offense is limited to operate as a catch-and-shoot threat from beyond the arc, he should get enough looks if he continues to be as sharp as he's been of late. He's making 39.2 percent of his threes during the aforementioned stretch.