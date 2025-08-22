Beasley is no longer a target of New York's gambling investigation, ESPN's Shams Charania reports Friday.

Charania notes that the news could reopen Beasley's free agency, which was dormant this summer. While most NBA teams have their rosters set in stone, Beasley could still have a sizable market after a terrific 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 three-pointers, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 27.8 minutes per contest during the regular season. He finished second in the NBA in total three-pointers made with 319.