Beasley closed Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes.
Beasley came alive in the second half, scoring 11 of his 13 points over the final two quarters while connecting on three triples. He's scored in double digits in three of the four games this series, averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 28.3 minutes per game, though he's shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range over that span.
More News
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Sparks bench with six triples•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Delivers team-high 23 in OT loss•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Set to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Notches 10 points•