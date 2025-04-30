Beasley chipped in 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one rebound over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 victory over the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Beasley fumbled his way to double-digits, albeit barely, struggling on the offensive end for the fourth straight game. Over that span, he has averaged just 11.0 points and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. The Pistons will be hoping he can find his range when the two teams meet again in Game 6 on Thursday.