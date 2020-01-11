Hawks' John Collins: Another double-double in loss

Collins scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 111-101 loss to the Wizards.

It was his second straight double-double and fifth of the year. Collins is averaging a strong 18.1 points, 10.9 boards, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 threes in eight starts since returning from his suspension.