Hawks' John Collins: Another double-double in loss
Collins scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 111-101 loss to the Wizards.
It was his second straight double-double and fifth of the year. Collins is averaging a strong 18.1 points, 10.9 boards, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 threes in eight starts since returning from his suspension.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.