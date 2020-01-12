Yante Maten: Leads Claws to victory
Maten posted 22 points (10-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in Saturday's 100-93 home victory over the Drive.
Maten's 22 points led Crustacean Nation. The 6-foot-7 big man continues to start at center despite the return of Tacko Fall from the parent club. Through 19 games, the second-year G Leaguer is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest. The Red Claws now travel to Erie for Tuesday's matchup with the Bayhawks.
