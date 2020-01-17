Maten delivered 27 points (13-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and one steal in Thursday's 107-103 home win over Salt Lake City.

Maten once again led the Red Claws in scoring and posted his ninth double-double of the season. Despite Tacko Fall's presence, Maten is still Maine's starting center and has recently become the focal point of Crustacean Nation's offense. Maten's 19 field goal attempts by far led the Claws, who have won seven in a row. Maine hopes to keep the good news coming Friday at Long Island.