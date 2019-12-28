Yante Maten: Leads Claws with 29 points
Maten posted 29 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in Friday's 117-116 loss at Capital City.
Maten was efficient over his 30 minutes of run. The Red Claws were leading most of the way, but couldn't hold off the Go-Go in the fourth quarter when they put up 35 points for the win. Maten led Crustacean Nation in scoring, but was part of a team defensive effort that could only gather two total steals. The Claws now head home for Sunday's match-up versus the SkyHawks.
