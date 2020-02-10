Yante Maten: Scores 34 in loss
Maten produced 34 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocked shots during Saturday's 134-118 loss at Wisconsin.
Tacko Fall drew the start at center, but when the Claws got behind early, Maine went with a lot of "small ball" with Maten at the five. Maten's hot hand unfortunately wasn't enough as the Herd cruised to victory and maintained their first place position in the G League Eastern Conference. Maten's 34 points were a season high. Maten has had four games with 15 or more boards.
