Maten produced 34 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocked shots during Saturday's 134-118 loss at Wisconsin.

Tacko Fall drew the start at center, but when the Claws got behind early, Maine went with a lot of "small ball" with Maten at the five. Maten's hot hand unfortunately wasn't enough as the Herd cruised to victory and maintained their first place position in the G League Eastern Conference. Maten's 34 points were a season high. Maten has had four games with 15 or more boards.