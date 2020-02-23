Yante Maten: Scores 30 in loss
Maten generated 30 points (12-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 116-109 road loss to Raptors 905.
The Red Claws trailed for most of Saturday's match-up. Maten was one a few Claws with strong shooting numbers as the 905 held Maine to only 40 percent shooting from the field. Maine has no time to lick their wounds as they quickly travel to New York state for Sunday's afternoon matinee with the Westchester Knicks.
