Yante Maten: Starts, scores 23 in loss
Maten generated 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 113-92 loss at Delaware.
For the first time this season, the Red Claws have lost three games in a row. One can not blame Maten, who drew the start and led the team in points and was second in rebounds. Coach Darren Erman tried to shake things up by starting Maten and bringing Tacko Fall off the bench. Both centers double-doubled, but the Claws still struggled to score in both the second (12 points) and third (19 points) quarters. Crustacean Nation will try to turn things around at home Friday against the tough Raptors 905.
