76ers' Ben Simmons: Another triple-double

Simmons totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 41 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Simmons recorded his second-straight triple-double in Saturday's loss and his 10th of the season. He had an impressive performance, but he turned the ball over nine times. Averaging a near triple-double on the season (16.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists), Simmons is a quality fantasy option right now despite his penchant for turnovers (3.6 per game).