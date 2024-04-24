Nets general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday that "all signs point to" Simmons (back) being available to start next season's training camp, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy in mid-March to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back, marking yet another injury-related setback for the 2017 No. 1 overall pick. The 27-year-old has played in only 57 games across the last three seasons, but when available, he has shown he can still be an active defender and excellent playmaker. Simmons has one more year remaining on his current contract, a five-year extension he signed with Philadelphia in 2019.