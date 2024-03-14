Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery for training camp next season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Simmons discectomy will work to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back. Removing part of the problematic disc in Simmons' lower spine addresses the root cause of the series of injuries that limited him to just 15 appearances this season. The 27-year-old has suited up for just 57 contests across the last three campaigns, and his body breaking down has been a serious matter over that span. Simmons teases rare two-way play at his size for a ballhandler, but a lengthy rehab and re-strengthening process will now ensue in advance of the 2024-25 campaign -- for which he is owed $40.3 million by Brooklyn in the final year of his contract.