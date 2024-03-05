Simmons (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons missed three straight games due to leg soreness and is now slated to miss a second consecutive contest due to a left lower back nerve impingement. A similar issue caused Simmons to miss 10 weeks earlier in the season, but the current one is reportedly less severe, and he's considered day-to-day, though he hasn't undergone an MRI yet, per NBA Insider Ian Begley. Either way, it's another disappointing setback for the oft-injured point guard, who's appeared in just 57 games since the 2020-21 season.