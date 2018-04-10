Simmons (illness) will play during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons woke up with flu-like symptoms, causing his status to be in flux throughout the day. But, he's ultimately recovered enough to take the floor. That said, it's possible he doesn't see his full workload due to the illness and the game's blowout potential.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories