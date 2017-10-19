Simmons supplied 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Wizards.

Simmons played as advertised Wednesday, putting up a myriad of stats on both ends of the floor. While his assist numbers were maybe lower than some fantasy owners were hoping, he committed just one turnover and arguably made up for it with the rest of his play. Overall, it was an impressive debut for the Rookie of the Year candidate.