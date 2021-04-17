Simmons totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 106-103 win over the Clippers.

Simmons has been busy over the last couple of games, averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. Through nine April games, SImmons has attempted 10 or more shots just twice. His protection of the ball has been much improved as Simmons is only turning the ball over 1.9 times per game for the month of April.