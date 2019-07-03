76ers' Ben Simmons: Nearing max extension
Simmons and the 76ers have met this week and are working toward a maximum contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
According to Wojnarowski, the 76ers have offered the All-Star point guard a five-year, $170 million deal, which serves as a good starting point for general manager Elton Brand and Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, to work with before the mid-October deadline to finalize the extension. Should Philadelphia come to terms on an extension for the 22-year-old, he would become the fourth player on the roster with an $100-plus million contract on the books, joining Joel Embiid (five years, $150 million), Tobias Harris (five years, $180 million) and Al Horford (four years, $109 million).
