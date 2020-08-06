Simmons (knee) is being listed as out and is currently weighing treatment options for what has been diagnosed as a subluxation of the left kneecap, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The phrasing of Woj's report suggests leaving the bubble is a possibility for Simmons, who dislocated his kneecap during Wednesday's contest against the Wizards. He's also been shifted from "day-to-day" to "out," so we shouldn't expect him to play in the immediate future. It seems very possible that Simmons will not return for any of the 76ers' remaining seeding games, but according to coach Brett Brown, the team expects to know more within the next 24 hours. So long as Simmons remains out, Shake Milton, Raul Neto and Alec Burks could see increased responsibilities in the backcourt.