Simmons recorded 12 points (6-13 FG), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in the 118-101 win over the Hornets.

After starting 2021 with a triple-double, Simmons followed up that performance with a double-double. While his scoring average is down, Simmons is proving his fantasy value in other ways as he has recorded at least one steal, one block and dishing out at least six assists in six of seven games and grabbing at least six rebounds in every contest.