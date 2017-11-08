Simmons scored 16 points (7-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Jazz.

Other than the poor shooting percentage and six turnovers, Simmons provided another excellent all-around fantasy performance. His ability to contribute big counting stats in multiple categories continue to make him a special fantasy option even in his first year in the NBA.