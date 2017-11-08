76ers' Ben Simmons: Records double-double Tuesday
Simmons scored 16 points (7-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Jazz.
Other than the poor shooting percentage and six turnovers, Simmons provided another excellent all-around fantasy performance. His ability to contribute big counting stats in multiple categories continue to make him a special fantasy option even in his first year in the NBA.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Records triple-double Friday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores career-high 24 points•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores career-high 23 points•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Drops first career triple-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears triple-double again•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...