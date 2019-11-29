76ers' Ben Simmons: Will play Friday
Simmons (illness) will play Friday against the Knicks, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Simmons will likely be at less than 100 percent due to an illness, but he'll be in the starting lineup at his usual point guard spot.
