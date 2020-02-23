76ers' Ben Simmons: Won't play Monday
Simmons (back) will undergo additional testing Monday and won't be available for the game against Atlanta, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The young point guard underwent initial testing after returning to Philadelphia on Sunday, but he won't have a clear return timetable until undergoing a more thorough examination. Simmons returned from a one-game absence Saturday against the Bucks, but he aggravated the lower back issue and played only the first five minutes of the game. Shake Milton figures to see increased run Monday for the Sixers.
