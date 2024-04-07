Hield accumulated seven points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-96 win over Memphis.

Hield managed just seven points in the win, scoring single digits for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Since arriving in Philadelphia, Hield has been a non-factor when it comes to fantasy. He is outside the top 200 over the past month, averaging just 9.5 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per game. Unless he is moved during the offseason, Hield could find himself undrafted in a lot of leagues next year.