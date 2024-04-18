Hield notched seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists and one rebound in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 105-104 Play-In Game win over the Heat.

Since Philadelphia acquired Hield on Feb. 8, the sharpshooter has averaged 12.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.5 minutes on 38.4 percent from deep. Hield has struggled to live up to his usual standards in April, as he's averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.8 minutes, shooting just 35.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three.