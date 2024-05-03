Hield amassed 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hield went scoreless in two of the first three games of the series and was a DNP-CD in Games 4 and 5, but he provided a lift with his scoring off the bench in Game 6, particularly when the Sixers were in a complicated spot during the second and third quarters. Hield struggled in the series, but this 20-point effort will be a reminder of what he can do when he's given a consistent role on offense, regardless if it's as a starter or off the bench.