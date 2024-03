Bazley became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bazley averaged 3.3 minutes across three appearances for Philadelphia while under his 10-day deal. The 23-year-old forward will rejoin the G League's Delaware Blue Coats and will be available for the team's game against the Greensboro Swarm on Friday.