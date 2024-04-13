Bazley supplied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 110-109 win over the Clippers.

Bazley ended as one of six Jazz players with a double-digit point total to go along with a handful of rebounds and a team-high-tying pair of steals in a balanced outing off the bench. Bazley matched a season high in scoring, a total he also accomplished April 5 against the Clippers. Bazley has recorded at least eight points and five boards in four outings this year.