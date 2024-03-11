Bazley agreed to a three-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Jazz on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bazley will catch on with an NBA for the second time this season after he previously inked a 10-day deal with the 76ers in February. He's otherwise spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. In 28 games with the blue Coats this season, Bazley has averaged 21.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest.