The 76ers assigned Bazley to the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League on Wednesday but will be recalled and available for Philadelphia's matchup with the Knicks on Thursday, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Bazley signed a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Monday and is set to make his debut Thursday. During his last NBA stint in 2022-23, Bazley shot 37.7 percent from three across 43 appearances for the Thunder and Suns.