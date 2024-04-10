Melton (back) tallied five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 120-102 win over the Pistons.

After missing the 76ers' previous 21 games, Melton looked at risk of missing the rest of the regular season, given that the team had been relatively mum on his status since he was shut down in early March while he contended with lumbar spine bone stress. Melton was somewhat surprisingly upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's contest and then ultimately cleared to play, with the 25-year-old proceeding to reclaim a role in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation. Though Melton's poor shooting resulted in a rather disappointing fantasy line, he brought some value on the defensive end. Melton is unlikely to see his role expand much further, as the 76ers should soon get back Tyrese Maxey (hip) and Kyle Lowry (knee), both of whom sat out Tuesday.