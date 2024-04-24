Coach Nick Nurse said Melton (back) practiced Wednesday and is on track to suit up for Thursday's Game 3 against the Knicks, but the shooting guard will likely still be listed as questionable on the official injury report, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Melton has appeared in only five games since Jan. 12 and last suited up April 12, so even if he gets the green light, he'll presumably be eased into action. The sixth-year wing made only 38 regular-season appearances and averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.