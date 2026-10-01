Melton revealed this offseason that he underwent surgery on each of his thumbs, per Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com.

Melton is fully recovered now, but playing through the discomfort resulted in him shooting just 29.4 percent from deep during the regular season, his lowest mark since 2019-20 with Memphis. The swingman is competing at training camp with Gui Santos and Yaxel Lendeborg for a starting role, and Melton has shown he is capable of being an effective nine-category fantasy player when healthy after averaging at least 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in five straight seasons.