Melton contributed five points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals over 17 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 victory over Miami.

Melton struggled offensively for the second consecutive game, shooting a combined 2-for-14 from the field and missing all nine of his three-point attempts over that span. However, the veteran guard remained active defensively, recording at least two steals for the fourth straight contest. Melton's defensive production provides some fantasy appeal in category leagues, though his inconsistent shooting and fluctuating minutes limit his reliability.