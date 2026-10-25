Melton notched 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-122 loss to the Suns.

After two poor performances to open the season, Melton finally turned things around, rewarding those who managed to hold onto him. While it did take a number of injuries for him to get there, this was definitely an encouraging effort by the veteran. Based on this performance, he is probably worth holding for at least a few more games, just in case this spurs him into action.