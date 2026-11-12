Melton registered 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to Houston.

The 28-year-old guard scored in double digits for the fourth time in the last seven games (one start), a stretch in which he's averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals in 23.1 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry (abdomen) left the game early and is headed for an MRI, and if he misses more time, Melton could shift back into the starting five and take on a bigger workload.