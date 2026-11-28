Melton ended with 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 116-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Melton stayed hot from deep, following his 24-point outing against Sacramento with another big night from beyond the arc. He's made 13 threes over his last two games after going 0-for-8 from three in the two games before that. He's shooting 40.4 percent from three this season, and he's making up for Stephen Curry's (abdomen) absence with terrific shooting results.