Melton ended Wednesday's 129-110 win over the Kings with 24 points (8-14 FG, 8-12 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes.

The 24 points led the Warriors in the win, while the eight made three-pointers tied his career high, Melton has seen a slightly bigger role in the backcourt while Stephen Curry (abdomen) has been on the shelf, starting four of the last seven games, but until Wednesday his shooting had been letting him down -- over that seven-game stretch he's averaging 8.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting just 33.9 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from long distance.