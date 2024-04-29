Melton (back) tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 97-92 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

After missing the first two games of the playoffs due to back injury recovery and then not leaving the bench in Game 3 in a coach's decision, Melton made his series debut Sunday. Melton didn't make much of an impact during his limited time on the floor, and he's uncertain to be included in the rotation in Game 5 on Tuesday, when the 76ers will look to stave off elimination.