Melton is considered questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale due to a back injury.
Melton recently returned from a 21-game absence due to back issues, so it looks like the 76ers may err on the side of caution with him ahead of the playoffs. More light should be shed on the situation closer to tipoff.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Gets 16 minutes in return•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Set to return Tuesday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Not close to returning•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Still without clear return date•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Out at least two more weeks•