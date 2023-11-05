Melton recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 victory over the Suns.

All other Philadelphia starters posted at least 18 points while shooting 50 percent from the field, making Melton the odd man out from a production standpoint. His 10 shots matched a season-high mark, but he hasn't exceeded 12 points in any of the 76ers' five contests thus far. He's shooting just 22.7 percent from deep.