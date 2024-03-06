The 76ers announced Wednesday that Melton (back) has begun an offloading period and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

After a solid start to 2023-24, Melton has been plagued by injuries, especially back issues. He's appeared in just five of Philadelphia's last 29 games and is slated to miss at least a couple more. Given he's shutting things down for a bit, it'd be surprising to see Melton cleared for a full workload two weeks from now, as he'll probably need some time to regain his conditioning after returning to basketball activities. Buddy Hield and Kelly Oubre should continue to benefit from Melton's ongoing absence.