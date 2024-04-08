Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Although coach Nick Nurse said in late March that Melton wasn't close to returning, the guard will be in the mix to get back on the court for Tuesday's matchup. Even if Melton is cleared to return over the final week of the regular season, the 76ers will likely monitor his workload ahead of the playoffs.
