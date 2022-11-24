Melton amassed 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.

Melton was hot to start the game, going 4-of-5 from the field with 13 points in the first quarter before missing all five of his shots in the second quarter. He added another seven points in the second half on 3-of-8 shooting to give him 20 on the night, his second game in a row reaching the 20-point mark after previously failing to do so all season. Melton also recorded four steals in the contest, all of which came in the first half to help the Sixers jump out to an early lead. It was his third game this season with four or more steals while he's grabbed six or more rebounds in five of his last seven.