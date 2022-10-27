Melton closed with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Raptors.

Melton has scored in double digits in each of the last two games, and while his role as Philadelphia's primary point guard is all but locked up, he will certainly benefit his fantasy case if he can keep producing at this rate offensively. He has been dialed in from three as well, going 6-for-14 from deep through his first five outings.